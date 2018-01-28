

CTV London





The company that provides bus transportation to London region students is considering a change to its service on foggy days.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services is asking for parents to respond to a survey on its social media sites.

It says in the past four years, there have been 12 fog events.

Buses ran after a fog delay a total of four times (33.3%) and buses were cancelled for the day a total of eight times (66.6%) after a fog delay.

Presently during foggy conditions, buses may be delayed by two hours in the morning.

After the delay, buses either start their routes or are cancelled for the day.

New options include parents driving their children to school in the morning with buses transporting them home, cancelling the buses for the day or keeping the current system.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services says any change will be communicated broadly and that at present they are only gathering information.