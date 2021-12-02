School board offers supports to students after deadly London, Ont. crash

A school board in the London, Ont., area is sending extra support to schools affected by a car crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and injured three other children it says were its students.

The Thames Valley District School Board says the crash -- which injured 10 pedestrians in all -- was a terrible tragedy that has shaken the community.

The board says it's sent members of its "traumatic events response team" to schools that were directly affected, and an email is going out to all parents who have kids at the board offering support.

The board declined to identify any of the victims, citing privacy concerns.

London police have turned the investigation over to the traffic unit and spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough says it could take weeks to complete the probe.

Police have said 10 pedestrians aged six to 40 were struck Tuesday evening after a vehicle mounted the curb and collided with a street lamp and a small tree.

One adult and five children remained in hospital the next day, with their conditions listed as fair to good.

The Girl Guides of Canada said its members were among the pedestrians involved in the crash.

Investigators have said there is no indication the incident was deliberate.

No charges have been laid at this time, and police have said the driver -- a 76-year-old woman -- was not among those taken to hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.