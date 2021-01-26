LONDON, ONT. -- A Sarnia long-term-care home resident is the first recipient of a COVID-19 vaccine in Lambton County.

Lambton Public Health announced Tuesday that Valerie Verberg, 88, was the first person to get the shot as part of its immunization program at Trillium Villa Nursing Home.

“I feel great,” she said. “I can’t believe I was the first one!” Verberg said.

Immunizations will continue this week using the Moderna vaccine.

Another small shipment of the vaccine is expected to arrive in the first week of February.

“Today is a great day,” says Trillium Villa administrator Kim Van Dam in a news release.

“We are finally taking the first steps in eradicating COVID-19. We are happy to work alongside our community partners and offer this vaccine to our residents today. It offers us all hope for a brighter future, keeping our residents and our community safe and healthy!”

Tuesday's shot is part of the province's Phase 1 immunization plan that prioritizes long-term care residents and workers along with other front line health care employees.

“It is encouraging that our region is now able to begin vaccinating priority populations,” said Dr. Sudit Ranade, Medical Officer of Health for Lambton County.

“But, it remains essential that our community continues to follow all the provincially regulated health measures including maintaining physical distancing, washing your hands frequently, wearing a face covering/mask, and limiting contact to people within your own household. The virus continues to spread rapidly in our community and these public health guidelines are critical to ensuring the health and sustainability of our hospital and other systems.”