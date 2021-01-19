SARNIA, ONT. -- The call to speed up vaccine delivery to the Sarnia Lambton region is growing stronger.

While needles have been going into the arms of long term care residents and health care workers in neighbouring jurisdictions for weeks in some cases, Lambton residents can’t get the vaccine if they try.

“I think there are a lot of people who are anxious or afraid,” said Shirley Roebuck of the Sarnia Lambton Health Coalition. “When will the vaccine be coming to this area? It’s a matter of the logistics not being organized by the provincial government.”

As of Tuesday, Lambton had 13 COVID-19 outbreaks. The mayor of Sarnia, Mike Bradley, is calling on the province to accelerate delivery to Lambton.

“All around us the vaccine is going in to key people, whether it be old age homes, first responders. And the delay is very concerning. Concerning because we feel we are not being treated fairly. It’s no fault to public health. We just can’t find where the blockade is which isn’t allowing the vaccine into this community, which has been extrememly hard-hit.”

Sarnia Lambton MPP Bob Bailey is urging patience. Citing assurances from retired General Rick Hillier, who is heading up distribution, Bailey said once the vaccine arrives inoculations will happen in short order.

“General Hillier said on TV that he’s still on track to do the rest of the long term care residents in Ontario by the 15th of February. Of course it all depends on when the province gets the vaccine from the federal government.”

A special meeting is set for Wednesday when Lambton Public Health will update county council on vaccination rollout plans for February and March.