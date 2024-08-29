LONDON
London

Sarnia police confiscate loaded flare gun, drugs, and knife shaped like a gun in traffic stop

(Source: Sarnia Police Service) (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
A confrontation between Sarnia police and the occupants of a vehicle pulled over for traffic violations took an unexpected turn.

Early on Wednesday morning, when police stopped the vehicle in the area of Confederation Street and Indian Road, one of the vehicle’s passengers falsely identified himself, and another had warrants out for his arrest.

The person with warrants was arrested despite resisting officers.

A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded flare gun, 15 hydromorphone tablets, 5.6 grams of fentanyl, fifteen rounds for the flare gun, and two knives – one of which was a folding knife in the shape of a firearm.

A 28-year-old Sarnia man is facing charges related to the possession of weapons and drugs, as well as resisting arrest, and a 19-year-old Toronto man is facing charges of obstructing a peace officer.  

