$14.5 million bump in funding for ambulances in Huron and Bruce counties

Nearly $14.5 million is coming to Huron and Bruce County to connect people to emergency care faster.

A grant from the Ontario Government through its annual Land Ambulance Service Grant.

This will result in a nine per cent increase to Huron’s land ambulance funding, and a 6 per cent increase in Bruce’s land ambulance funding.

This increase in base funding hopes to help municipalities keep up with increased costs.

“The County of Huron is grateful of the Province of Ontario for their on-going support of the land ambulance program,” said Huron County Warden, Glen McNeil. “This 9 per cent increase to our annual funding ensures our paramedic services team can continue to provide rapid response and high-quality emergency care.”

The program also allowed paramedics to reduce their offload times, freeing them up to return to the community to respond to need for care faster. Provincial ambulance offload times have reduced by 50 per cent since October 2022.

“Bruce County appreciates the continued support for Paramedic Services from the Ontario government and the tireless advocacy from [Huron Bruce MPP Lisa] Thompson,” said Bruce County Warden, Chris Peabody. “This funding ensures that the region’s residents and visitors continue to receive high-quality and rapid emergency care.”