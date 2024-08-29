LONDON
London

    • GM moving BrightDrop electric vehicle to Chevrolet brand

    BrightDrop electric vehicle. (Source: General Motors) BrightDrop electric vehicle. (Source: General Motors)
    Share

    General Motors is moving the Ingersoll-built BrightDrop van line to its Chevrolet brand.

    This means, BrightDrop 400 and 600 models will now be available at Chevy dealerships.

    It's a move designed to increase sales and accessibility of the electric vehicles.

    The commercial vans feature a range of over 430 kilometres per charge.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News