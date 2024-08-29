GM moving BrightDrop electric vehicle to Chevrolet brand
General Motors is moving the Ingersoll-built BrightDrop van line to its Chevrolet brand.
This means, BrightDrop 400 and 600 models will now be available at Chevy dealerships.
It's a move designed to increase sales and accessibility of the electric vehicles.
The commercial vans feature a range of over 430 kilometres per charge.
