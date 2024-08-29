Because every kid deserves a 'Best First Day'

Back-to-school 2024 is a stressful time for parents facing economic and inflationary pressures and the rising cost of school supplies forces some to make tough choices.

"It's really tough on parents because of the prices of all the stuff," said one man to CTV News London. "If you have more than two kids, then you really struggle, with two jobs, to make ends meet."

For some families, the 'Best First Day Program' is the answer.

It is a joint initiative between the Thames Valley Education Foundation, the United Way of London-Middlesex, and the Salvation Army.

Last year, its volunteers distributed over 3,700 backpacks.

In 2024, the need has grown. But, thankfully, so have donations, according to Brittany Webb of the Thames Valley Education Foundation.

"We collect and pack about 4,000 backpacks full of all the school supplies, including lunch pail water bottles. It's everything that is needed for back-to-school and that a student would need for that first day," she said.

Brittany Webb, seen on Aug. 29, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

While the cost of school supplies may not be exorbitant to some families, for others, the savings go a long way.

"We've got a bit of food insecurity in our community," confirmed Webb. "And, so if families have to decide between buying school supplies or sending kids to school with lunches, school supplies are the first thing to go. So, we want to make sure that we can help out and get the supplies to them so they can worry about the other stuff."

It makes for a substantial difference in the learning environment, said Adam Nemeth, a principal at Sir John A. MacDonald Public School in London.

Adam Nemeth, seen on Aug. 29, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

"So, in a community, like ours, some people need it, and some people do not. But, we want to make sure that everybody gets exactly what they need, whether it's backpacks or food. So we have 150 backpacks to hand out," said Nemeth.

The Best First Day program supplies children and teens in all grades.

Physical donations have ended for the coming school year but financial support from the public is welcome online.

Multiple organizations, including TD Bank, have donated time and funds to the program.

Parents and children head to school on Sept. 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)