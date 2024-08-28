Convenience stores are stocking alcohol next week, here's where you can pick up drinks in London and area

A new list posted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario shows you where you can purchase beer, cider, wine, and other alcoholic drinks starting next week.

The list contains over 4,200 locations across Ontario which will be stocking their shelves on September 5.

These locations in London and the surrounding areas will be a quick and convenient location to stock up – although all participating businesses will have to adhere to some strict policies, with liquor only permitted to be sold from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at your local corner store.

The AGCO also said that it will be hiring more staff to step up enforcement in light of this increased availability.

LCBO workers staged a protest last spring in response to Premier Doug Ford’s plan to expand alcohol sales. The union later signed a three-year deal giving workers an eight per cent wage hike and a promise that no LCBO stores would close during that time.

- With files from CTV Kitchener, CTV Toronto, and The Canadian Press

Here’s a map of all the places in our area you can visit next week.