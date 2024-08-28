St. Thomas man that worked on blockbuster films passes away at 104

A St. Thomas man who worked on Hollywood blockbusters has died at the age of 104 years old.

The family of Fred Kondal say he died peacefully last night.

CTV news last spoke with Kondal back in the spring in celebration of his 104th birthday on February 29. At that point he became the oldest person in the community.

He was seen walking around St. Thomas regularly, until he moved into a nursing home this past year.

Kondal was a makeup artist, with an impressive resume. He worked on films like Superman I and II (1978, 1980), The Spy Who Loved Me of the James Bond Series (1977), and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980).