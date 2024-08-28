LONDON
London

    • Higher than normal benzene levels reported at Sarnia chemical company

    INEOS Styrolution is seen in Sarnia, Ont. on April 22, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) INEOS Styrolution is seen in Sarnia, Ont. on April 22, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Share

    A Sarnia chemical company is again reporting higher than normal benzene emissions.

    However, INEOS Styrolution officials say they aren’t anticipating any adverse effects.

    Earlier this year, the nearby Aamjiwnaang First Nation reported benzene levels more than 400-times acceptable limits coming from the plant.

    The First Nation declared a state of emergency before the environment ministry forced the company to suspend production.

    In June, the company announced it would close the plant by 2026 after it was ordered by the province to reduce emissions.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News