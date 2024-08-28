Higher than normal benzene levels reported at Sarnia chemical company

A Sarnia chemical company is again reporting higher than normal benzene emissions.

However, INEOS Styrolution officials say they aren’t anticipating any adverse effects.

Earlier this year, the nearby Aamjiwnaang First Nation reported benzene levels more than 400-times acceptable limits coming from the plant.

The First Nation declared a state of emergency before the environment ministry forced the company to suspend production.

In June, the company announced it would close the plant by 2026 after it was ordered by the province to reduce emissions.