    • Serious three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road

    Three vehicle collision on Wellington Road, August 28, 2024 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Three vehicle collision on Wellington Road, August 28, 2024 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a three vehicle crash on Wellington Road between Commissioners Road and Wilkins Street.

    Three people required medical attention.

    The force of the impact caused one of the vehicles to jump the curb, coming to rest on the sidewalk near the entrance to a commercial plaza.

    A long line of southbound traffic stretched down Wellington Road because it was reduced to a single lane.

