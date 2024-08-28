Residential fire causes $100,000 in damages
A basement fire at a home on Lawson Road yesterday evening had London Fire Department on the scene.
Although no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, it is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damages to the residence.
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
