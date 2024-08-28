LONDON
London

    • Residential fire causes $100,000 in damages

    (Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
    Share

    A basement fire at a home on Lawson Road yesterday evening had London Fire Department on the scene.

    Although no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, it is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damages to the residence.

    Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News