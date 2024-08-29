Investigators seek witnesses to collision between police cruiser and civilian vehicle in Sarnia

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have seen a collision take place in Sarnia between a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle.

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 26, when a Sarnia Police Service officer was traveling northbound on Indian Road en route to an emergency call.

At the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street, the SIU says the police cruiser and a civilian vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on Exmouth Street collided.

The 80-year-old female driver of the civilian vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.