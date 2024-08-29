A cooler Labour Day weekend ahead, here's a look at your forecast

Heading into the last long weekend of the summer, make the most of those nicer breaks in weather.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison called the upcoming weekend, “not picture perfect, but still plenty of sunshine to get us through.”

There’s summer like weather to carry us through the last few days before the kids go back to school, “mainly cloudy for your Thursday., we will start the day at about 18 degrees and we’ll hit a high of 27 – still feeling like the mid-thirties.”

Those warmer temperatures are expected to drop off heading into the weekend, “I’m tracking a cold front, this one comes through Friday afternoon [or] Friday night – that’ll be the next opportunity for showers and the opportunity for a few thunderstorms.”

Here’s a look at your London are forecast heading into Labour Day weekend:

Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle in the morning. High 27 degrees, feeling like 34. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 15 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31 degrees.

Saturday: Clearing. High 26 degrees

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 degrees.

Monday: Sunny. High 20 degrees.