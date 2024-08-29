Police in Goderich have laid several charges after using a search warrant as part of an illegal drug investigation.

On Thursday, police used the warrant and seized drugs, cash, weapons and other offence-related items.

The drugs, with a value of $12,600, included fentanyl, hydromorphone, and cocaine.

Other seized items included digital scales, packaging material, cell phones and several knives — one knife that was seized was a handgun replica knife.

The combined estimated value of the property seized was $2,400 as well as $5,540 in cash.

A 43 year old from Goderich is charged with possession of drugs, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of weapons while prohibited.