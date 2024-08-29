Addition at Listowel Eastdale Public School completed in time for new school year
The new addition at Listowel Eastdale Public School will be welcoming new students in September for the 2024-25 school year.
Matthew Rae, MPP for Perth-Wellington, made the announcement Thursday.
“The completion of the new classrooms at Listowel Eastdale Public School is welcomed news for our community,” said Rae. “This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment for years to come.”
With this addition, 98 new elementary spaces for local families have been created, and an additional 49 childcare spaces is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2025.
“We are very pleased that the construction project funded by the Ontario Government at Listowel Eastdale Public School will soon be complete,” said Graham Shantz, director of Education for the Avon Maitland District School Board. “The four classrooms, which are open for students as of [Sept. 5], are a very welcome and much needed addition to our school.”
