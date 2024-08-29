Want to work from home? Here's the Canadian cities where that's most likely - and London is on the list
Recent data released by Statistics Canada indicates that London has the 11th highest proportion of people working from home.
The data compiled from several labour market surveys indicated that London’s telecommuting rate was as high as 19 per cent – placing it above Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and St. Catharine’s – Niagara.
The highest rate of workers that telecommute was seen in Ottawa-Gatineau, which boasts a 34.2 per cent work from home rate.
(Source: Statistics Canada, ziggy1/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
For those in the workforce that are still required to commute to work every day, the number of commuters travelling an hour or more for work has increased for the third consecutive year – up to 9.2 per cent this year, over 8.7 per cent seen in 2023.
The study also indicated that while the use of public transportation for work commutes is up 1.3 per cent over last year, it has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels across the board.
