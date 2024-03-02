Sarnia police arrest man wanted for 'targeted' shooting
Sarnia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting someone last summer.
On Aug. 28, 2023, a man was found at the front doors of the Sarnia police station in distress from multiple shot wounds.
Police said the victim sustained two gunshots to his chest and one through his neck.
An investigation revealed that the victim had fled for his life from a home on Napier Street after being shot with a 9 mm handgun.
Police said the man suffered permanent damage to his arm and throat.
The Sarnia Police Service said they formed grounds to charge 18-year-old Craig Dooley of Sarnia. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Monday, Dooley was found after he tried crossing into Canada from the U.S. at the Huntington border in British Columbia.
He was transferred back to Sarnia and returned Friday.
Dooley was held for a bail hearing and placed in custody until March 4 for multiple charges, including:
- Attempt murder
- Discharging a firearm with intent
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Family was incredibly important to him': Mulroney's photographer reflects on former PM
Brian Mulroney's official photographer says his best memories were with the former prime minister's family.
Iris Apfel, fashion icon known for her eye-catching style, dies at 102
Iris Apfel, a textile expert, interior designer and fashion celebrity known for her eccentric style, has died. She was 102.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Targeted debit machines thefts soar in Toronto as criminals get more sophisticated: police
Toronto Police said there has been a 40 per cent increase in break and enter crimes over the past six months with thieves targeting small businesses to steal point of sale terminals (POS).
Two Irish friends died of fentanyl poisoning in Florida. Authorities say the wrong one was cremated
Florida officials mislabelled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
Surrey teacher questions district's decision to remove 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from recommended resources
A Surrey high school teacher is criticizing the school district following its decision to remove novels such as Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" from its recommended resources lists.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.