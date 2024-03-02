LONDON
London

    • Sarnia police arrest man wanted for 'targeted' shooting

    A house on Napier Street in Sarnia is taped off for a police investigation on Aug. 28, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) A house on Napier Street in Sarnia is taped off for a police investigation on Aug. 28, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    Sarnia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting someone last summer.

    On Aug. 28, 2023, a man was found at the front doors of the Sarnia police station in distress from multiple shot wounds.

    Police said the victim sustained two gunshots to his chest and one through his neck.

    An investigation revealed that the victim had fled for his life from a home on Napier Street after being shot with a 9 mm handgun.

    Police said the man suffered permanent damage to his arm and throat.

    The Sarnia Police Service said they formed grounds to charge 18-year-old Craig Dooley of Sarnia. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

    On Monday, Dooley was found after he tried crossing into Canada from the U.S. at the Huntington border in British Columbia.

    He was transferred back to Sarnia and returned Friday.

    Dooley was held for a bail hearing and placed in custody until March 4 for multiple charges, including:

    • Attempt murder
    • Discharging a firearm with intent
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News