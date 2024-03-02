Sarnia police arrest man wanted for 'targeted' shooting

Sarnia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting someone last summer.

On Aug. 28, 2023, a man was found at the front doors of the Sarnia police station in distress from multiple shot wounds.

Police said the victim sustained two gunshots to his chest and one through his neck.

An investigation revealed that the victim had fled for his life from a home on Napier Street after being shot with a 9 mm handgun.

Police said the man suffered permanent damage to his arm and throat.

The Sarnia Police Service said they formed grounds to charge 18-year-old Craig Dooley of Sarnia. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, Dooley was found after he tried crossing into Canada from the U.S. at the Huntington border in British Columbia.

He was transferred back to Sarnia and returned Friday.

Dooley was held for a bail hearing and placed in custody until March 4 for multiple charges, including: