Silver Spotlight Theatre gives local seniors chance to act in dream roles

Once upon a time there was a group of senior actors who saw their community theatre opportunities start to dwindle.

That’s when Art Fidler came up with the idea of forming a musical theatre company for 55 and older actors.

The Silver Spotlight Theatre (SST) – a branch of Musical Theatre Productions (MTP) - just completed its third musical production, an 11-day run of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into the Woods’ (ITW) at the Grand Theatre’s Auburn Studio.

“You age out of characters,” said Susan McKone, 57, who played ‘Little Red Riding Hood.’ “I wouldn't get cast as Little Red if I was doing a normal MTP show because I'm 57, but I get the opportunity to do a bucket list part that I've always wanted to do.”

Retiree Richard Crum, 68, was cast as ‘Jack,’ a pre-teen and the youngest character in the show.

Richard Crum (left) as Jack, listens to Chery Duffett, who plays Jack’s Mother as narrator Toni Wilson looks on during a rehearsal of the Silver Spotlight Theatre’s production of Into the Woods, seen on Dec. 2, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) “The fact that everybody here is 55 or older, I certainly wouldn't have even dreamed of coming out for the part,” said Crum, who has acting experience, but mostly secondary roles. “It gives you the opportunity to play roles that you're well past. It's kind of cool that that any part really would have been available.”

These actors are all volunteers who have dedicated a combined thousands of hours of practice.

The group is a mix of new and seasoned performers.

“We had some people that are brand new to the organization,” said Rick Smith, the director of ITW and with Fidler, helped form SST.

“We've had people that have only been in one or two shows in their lifetime with us and we've had some people that have been with us with Musical Theatre Productions for years. We are also fortunate having some professional performers who are in a similar boat of finding it difficult to find roles in professional avenues, and this gives them an opportunity to continue to perform,” said Smith.

Susan McKone, 57, played Little Red Riding Hood during the Silver Spotlight Theatre’s production of Into the Woods, seen on Dec. 2, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) ITW is a grueling play to perform. It is two-and-a-half hours long and demanding, especially for non-professionals.

“We have one [actor] and this is her first musical,” said Crum. “She's been in a couple of plays, but this is her first musical. Then there's people who've been in musicals forever kind of thing. So, it's a nice mix. I must admit, the music director and the band, they're amazing and he's been very patient with everyone.”

It’s an eclectic mix of talent, and everyone, regardless of experience, is encouraged to give SST a try.

“We have people who always wanted to do this, but never had the confidence to do this,” said McKone. “This is such a safe space and it’s so encouraging. Everyone has been given their chance to shine.”

ITW was the SST’s third musical. They’ve previously performed Babes in Arms and Grease, all with volunteers who have a passion for community theatre.

“We're all working 9-to-5 jobs,” said McKone. “Teachers, lawyers, doctors, a whole myriad of us. So, it's not like a professional actor where this is your only job, and you get to rest during the day or rehearse during the day. We work and then show up at the theater at 5:30 (p.m.).”

After four months of rehearsing, and an 11-day run on stage, SST now takes a break.

The company will determine their next musical production in the spring, and the fourth ever SST musical will take place in late 2025 or early 2026.