Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect

A suspect is unaccounted for following a shooting in Sarnia.

Just after midnight on Monday, police said the victim and his girlfriend returned to their home in the 200 block of Napier Street near Nelson Street.

When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.

The victim and his girlfriend were able to get away and made it to a police station to report the incident.

According to police, the victim was taken to Bluewater Health hospital in Sarnia where he was then airlifted to LHSC with serious injuries.

Neither the suspect nor a firearm have been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-344-8861, extension 5300. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 519-332-TIPS (8477).