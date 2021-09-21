Sarnia, Ont. police investigating possible animal abuse incident
Police in Sarnia, Ont. are asking for public help to identify two individuals in connection with a complaint about possible animal abuse.
Officials say the incident happened in the area of Confederation Street and Trudeau Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The officer investigating the incident is looking to speak to the two people shown in the photo above.
Anyone who can assist in identifying them is asked to call Det. Alex Cunningham at 519-344-8861, extension 6237, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
