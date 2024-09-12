'Altercation' at local conservation area under investigation
Elgin OPP are asking the public for help with an ongoing investigation.
Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police were sent to the Archie Coulter Conservation Area on Brouwers Line in Malahide Township, for a report of an altercation.
Police said just after 5:30 p.m., a person was walking along the trails, approached from behind and physical contact was made by another person.
The victim received minor injuries.
Trail users and residents in the area are reminded to always be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious individuals or activities to the police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
Dollarama keeping an eye on competitors as Loblaw launches new ultra-discount chain
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is 'not in the grocery business,' even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth
A billionaire kicked off the first private spacewalk Thursday, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavour hundreds of miles above Earth.
Family of teen who died in B.C. homeless camp pushes for involuntary treatment for children with addictions
In February, when Brianna MacDonald was rushed to hospital because of a suspected overdose, her parents said they begged Surrey Memorial to keep her in the youth psychiatric ward because of her mental health and addiction issues.
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
OPP constable charged after alleged assault at Santa's Village
A woman has been charged with assault following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
The U.S. presidential debate opened voters' eyes in suburban Philadelphia, and Harris is getting a closer look
In Bucks County, a critical area in a vital swing state, the debate is producing a lot of hard thinking about what to do in November.
What passengers need to know about their rights ahead of a potential Air Canada pilots strike
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
Consul general to New York to answer questions over $9M luxury condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark will testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Audit finds issues with apprenticeship program, outsourcing of work in OC Transpo garages
-