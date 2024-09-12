'Altercation' at local conservation area under investigation

LONDON
    Elgin OPP are asking the public for help with an ongoing investigation.

    Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police were sent to the Archie Coulter Conservation Area on Brouwers Line in Malahide Township, for a report of an altercation.

    Police said just after 5:30 p.m., a person was walking along the trails, approached from behind and physical contact was made by another person.

    The victim received minor injuries.

    Trail users and residents in the area are reminded to always be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious individuals or activities to the police immediately.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

