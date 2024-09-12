OPP discover hidden drug lab in Walkerton

An assault involving a firearm on September 9, led South Bruce OPP to discover a hidden drug lab at a residence in Walkerton.

On Wednesday, OPP executed a search warrant, and arrested a 51-year-old Walkerton resident.

During the execution of the warrant, the hidden lab was discovered. Several units including West Region Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), USAR CBRNE Response Team (UCRT), Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team (CLIRT) and many local emergency responders are in the process of safely dismantling the lab.

Law enforcement is expected to remain in the area throughout Thursday, although there is no threat to public safety.