OPP discover hidden drug lab in Walkerton
An assault involving a firearm on September 9, led South Bruce OPP to discover a hidden drug lab at a residence in Walkerton.
On Wednesday, OPP executed a search warrant, and arrested a 51-year-old Walkerton resident.
During the execution of the warrant, the hidden lab was discovered. Several units including West Region Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), USAR CBRNE Response Team (UCRT), Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team (CLIRT) and many local emergency responders are in the process of safely dismantling the lab.
Law enforcement is expected to remain in the area throughout Thursday, although there is no threat to public safety.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about your rights ahead of a possible Air Canada strike, according to a passenger advocate
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
'All bets are off' when Parliament resumes, says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his team is focused on restoring Canadians' 'hope' but when it comes to the new minority dynamics in Parliament, 'all bets are off.'
LIVE NOW Consul general to New York answering questions over $9M luxury condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Investigators say teen smuggled assault rifle into Georgia school in backpack before shooting
The student accused of killing four people in a Georgia high school shooting rode the school bus that morning with a semiautomatic assault rifle concealed in his backpack, investigators confirmed Thursday.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Sony unveils faster, more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro. And it comes with a price tag to match
After years of speculation and hype, Sony will be launching an upgraded version of its popular PlayStation 5 at the console’s highest ever price.
OPP constable charged after alleged assault at Santa's Village
A veteran OPP officer is facing an assault charge following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth
A billionaire kicked off the first private spacewalk Thursday, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavour hundreds of miles above Earth.
'Spot, squish, report': Officials urging vigilance as destructive species heads north
They have a propensity to proliferate and a fondness for grapes, and while the distinctive red and white-spotted lanternfly may look beautiful, officials are urging vigilance as the invasive species tracks north.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.