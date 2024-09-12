More than $10k in counterfeit cash seized in Woodstock traffic stop
Following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Woodstock police seized more than $10,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency.
Following reports to police of disturbances in public washrooms at Southside Park, police stopped a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old male with three teen passengers.
Officers seized a number of open alcoholic beverages as well as $11,060 in counterfeit. The driver was arrested for impaired operation, and charged, however charges in relation to the currency seized are pending.
