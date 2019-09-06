

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





A 30-year-old Sarnia man is recovering in a London hospital after an assault left him in critical condition.

Sarnia police say a man was found unconscious around midnight September 2nd on Front Street at Davis Street.

The man was lying on the road when he was discovered by citizens.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but is now in stable but serious condition.

On September 4th Sarnia Police arrested another 30-year-old man and have charged him with assault causing bodily harm.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact police.