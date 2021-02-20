Advertisement
Sarnia Fire Rescue remind residents that smoke alarms save lives after occupants escape house fire
Published Saturday, February 20, 2021 1:36PM EST
Structure fire on the 500 block of Indian Road, seen on Saturday February 20, 2021 (Sarnia Fire Rescue)
LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia Fire Rescue responded to an overnight house fire on the 500 block of India road, 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in Sarnia.
Fire crews say working smoke alarms provided early detection and a safe escape for occupants.
There were no injuries reported.
Sarnia Fire Rescue are reminding residents "working smoke alarms save lives."
