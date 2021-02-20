LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia Fire Rescue responded to an overnight house fire on the 500 block of India road, 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in Sarnia.

Fire crews say working smoke alarms provided early detection and a safe escape for occupants.

.@SarniaFire responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Indian Road at approx 12:30AM and performed another quick knock down. Working smoke alarms in the residence provided early detection and a safe escape by the occupants. No injuries. Working smoke alarms save lives! pic.twitter.com/tXSds3Aj1Z — Sarnia Fire Rescue (@SarniaFire) February 20, 2021

There were no injuries reported.

Sarnia Fire Rescue are reminding residents "working smoke alarms save lives."