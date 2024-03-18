Sarnia council votes to have integrity commissioner investigate behavior of councillor

Sarnia city council held a special meeting Monday to finish up business from the March 11 agenda, following an early adjournment of that meeting.

Part of today’s meeting was in camera, which Mayor Mike Bradley described as, “They [councillors] received advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege with respect to the contact and conduct of an identifiable individual.”

Monday’s early adjournment was a result of what Bradley described as necessary because of the actions of Coun. Bill Dennis.

“You guys made this…my little outburst, which I apologized for, you made that sound like it was Jan. 6, that's why you made the motion. That's why the mayor went on TV and basically said people should be afraid of me, that is absolute nonsense," said Dennis at the meeting on March 11.

Before Council could resume the agenda that was adjourned pre-maturely a week prior, a motion was discussed and voted on.

“The motion that's moved and seconded is that the IC (integrity commissioner) be contacted to investigate this matter, which includes all of the social media activity and meeting conduct of Councillor Dennis,” read City Clerk Amy Burkhart.

“That's the motion.” Bradley began “So any further comments before I call it? All those in favor? Mr. Kilner. McRoberts myself, everyone on the left here and those opposed? Councillor Burrell, Councillor Dennis. So that passes. Thank you.”

The motion passed 7-2 in favour of asking the Integrity Commissioner to investigate the behaviour of Dennis during council meetings, as well as social media posts made by the councillor.

The March 11 agenda then resumed and was completed without disruption. The next council meeting is scheduled for April 8.