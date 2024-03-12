War of words: Sarnia council meeting abruptly adjourned, mayor blames councillor’s conduct
At a monthly council meeting in Sarnia on Monday, things went sideways after one councillor derailed the conversation.
“You guys made this…my little outburst, which I apologized for, you made that sound like it was January 6th, that's why you made the motion. That's why the mayor went on TV and basically said people should be afraid of me, that is absolute nonsense," said Coun. Bill Dennis at the meeting Monday.
While council discussed security recommendations, Dennis continued to interrupt, prompting several councillors to call a point of order.
"Excuse me, excuse me, I am a taxpayer too; I’m not only a councillor,” interrupted Dennis.
“You know what, when those clowns wanted to put you in a bus barn, I had your back,” he added as he pointed to Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley.
Bradley maintains the report was from the health and safety committee making recommendations.
"This wasn't generated by the council on the sense of the actions, it wasn’t generated by the public, but by the health and safety committee of the city of Sarnia that is very concerned about the workplace,” explained Bradley.
But Dennis argued that the discussion and the motion was about him.
"The original motion was always about Bill Dennis, you know, to try to make me look bad. It was always about that. And the mayor went on TV and said that, and another councillor who made that motion basically said that too," explained Dennis, pointing to the fact that there have been heated debates in council chambers in the past that didn’t lead to discussions of escape plans.
“Sarnia City Hall, that particular building has been used since the 1960s, as if they don’t have protocols in place for fire, as if they don't have protocols in place, you know, the one guy talked about for tornados, that's just silly,” said Dennis.
Bradley said this is the second time he had to adjourn the meeting due to Dennis’ behaviour, adding that he wants to see respect and civility restored in the council chambers.
"Now what we have to deal with is that there were a number of substantial, millions and millions of dollars, that was going to be invested in the city, in construction and roads, all those things, because we didn't complete the meeting. Those bylaws have not been passed,” explained Bradley, who now hopes to get those bylaws passed before the next council meeting in April.
Meantime, Dennis said he has put the mayor on legal notice, saying, "You better cool your jets, otherwise this is going to cost you in the wallet."
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.