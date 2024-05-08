Huron-Perth Public Health receives over $1 million in provincial cash

Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae announced a cash infusion for two local health units.

The Huron-Perth Public Health Unit is receiving nearly $1.5 million in one-time and increased base funding this year.

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Health Unit is receiving around $450,000.

The cash infusion comes as the health unit in Huron-Perth reported a $1.5 budget shortfall late last year, prompting the elimination of 13 jobs and service cuts.

Rae said the increased base funding and one-time funding for all of Ontario’s health units will total nearly $100 million this year.