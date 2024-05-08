LONDON
London

    • Huron-Perth Public Health receives over $1 million in provincial cash

    Huron Perth Public Health sign (Scott Miller / CTV News London) Huron Perth Public Health sign (Scott Miller / CTV News London)
    Share

    Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae announced a cash infusion for two local health units.

    The Huron-Perth Public Health Unit is receiving nearly $1.5 million in one-time and increased base funding this year.

    The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Health Unit is receiving around $450,000.

    The cash infusion comes as the health unit in Huron-Perth reported a $1.5 budget shortfall late last year, prompting the elimination of 13 jobs and service cuts.

    Rae said the increased base funding and one-time funding for all of Ontario’s health units will total nearly $100 million this year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News