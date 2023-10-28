'Lack of security': Sarnia, Ont. council pondering security measures after outburst in chambers

Sarnia City Council is reviewing potential security measures for council chambers.

“Thankfully it wasn't a physical confrontation in the chamber,” said Brian White, a councillor who was referencing an outburst by fellow Coun. Bill Dennis on Oct. 16, 2023.

“Are you that desperate to protect your buddy in Ottawa?” Dennis questioned Mayor Mike Bradley during the meeting about the Carbon Tax. “Are you that desperate to protect your friend? The worst prime minister in the history of Canada?”

Dennis also criticized environment committee member Greg McConkey who was presenting to council.

Dennis apologized prior to a council meeting Friday, but White believes the Oct. 16 rant brought forward a larger issue.

“Events like that highlight a gap we have here in the chamber and that is a lack of security,” said White

Sarnia, Ont. Councillor Brian White has requested a report from staff on potential security measures at Sarnia City Hall after an outburst in council chambers by fellow councillor Bill Dennis on Oct. 16, 2023 (Source: City of Sarnia/Youtube)

Coun. Terry Burrell was among the four members of council who were opposed to looking into security. He was satisfied with Dennis’ apology and didn’t think it needed to go any further.

“We have to have scanners at the door and all that nonsense, I think we should shut that down now,” said Burrell.

In a deadlocked 4-4 vote, Bradley broke the tie and asked staff bring a report back to council on potential security measures.

“I do think we need a review based on [that] we're in different times after going through COVID, the Freedom Convoy, and demonstrations, the times have changed, and the tone has changed,” Bradley told CTV News.

Other cities in southwestern Ontario use private security or police officers at council meetings.

London has security guards in chambers and outside the door. They also bring in security in the gallery when necessary.

Windsor has police officers who were required to intervene when a member of the public interrupted a meeting on May 29, 2023.

“Things got a little out of control and we did have to have a recess for 15-20 minutes or so,” Coun. Mark McKenzie told CTV Windsor after the incident.

Bradley said he’s been threatened many times during his 35 years on the job but has “always tried to deescalate the situation.”

He doesn’t want to go as far as having metal detectors and scanners at city hall as he believes in today's society, but thinks increased measures isn't a bad idea.

“I don’t want to lose the openness and access to city hall,” said Bradley. “Whatever we do, we need to do it in a manner respectful to protecting people, but at the same time not putting a barrier between ourselves and the public. You see that in Ottawa, and at Queen’s Park where there are barriers in trying to reach the people representing you. I don’t want that at Sarnia City Hall.”