LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating a pair of sexual assaults that may be related.

The first incident took place on Aug. 10 around 8:52 p.m. near Nicholas Wilson Park on Adelaide Street.

The female was not physically injured and managed to contact police. The suspect fled through the park on a bike.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, 5’6” to 5’8” in height, slim build, brown/grey buzz cut hair, wearing a polo shirt and shorts.

The second incident happened Sunday evening around 9 p.m. in the area of Trafalgar Street and Carlton Street .

A female was sexually assaulted by a male but not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30-years-old, average height and build, wearing a t-shirt and bright blue shorts with a design.

Police feel the same suspect could be responsible for both assaults.

Contact police if you have any information.