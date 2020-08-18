LONDON, ONT. -- A 26-year-old Stratford man has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act.

Police were contacted Monday morning around 8 a.m. after a citizen saw a man masturbating near the foot path along the north side of the Avon River.

Officers found the man hiding in some bushes. He tried to flee but was chased down by police.

The suspect was released and will appear in court on Nov. 2.