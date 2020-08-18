LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing charges after an alleged variety store robbery.

Police say the man entered a convenience store at 487 Hamilton Rd. with a weapon around 3:20 a.m. Monday and demanded a number of items.

The suspect fled the store but was located a short distance away and was arrested without incident. Police seized a replica firearm. No one was hurt.

A 24-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery, possession of firearm contrary to a prohibition order and use of a firearm while attempting to commit an offence.

The accused will appear in court later this month.