St. Thomas woman given 7 doses of Narcan after overdosing in parking lot
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 11:10AM EDT
A Narcan (or naloxone) kit that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose when administered three-to five minutes of the onset of symptoms.
LONDON, ONT. -- It took seven doses of the anti-opioid drug Narcan to revive a St. Thomas woman from overdosing Friday evening.
An officer on patrol noticed the 25-year-old woman lying on the ground in a parking lot on St.Catherine Street around 6:30 p.m.
Other officers were called to assist and police administered seven doses of drug along with CPR to revive the victim.
She was sent to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital for further treatment.