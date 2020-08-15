LONDON, ONT. -- It took seven doses of the anti-opioid drug Narcan to revive a St. Thomas woman from overdosing Friday evening.

An officer on patrol noticed the 25-year-old woman lying on the ground in a parking lot on St.Catherine Street around 6:30 p.m.

Other officers were called to assist and police administered seven doses of drug along with CPR to revive the victim.

She was sent to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital for further treatment.