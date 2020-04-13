LONDON, ONT. -- A temporary drop-in centre in St. Thomas has opened to provide a secure space for people during the daytime.

“We found the need for a safe drop-in spot downtown due to the closing of all restaurants and our library, as daytime stops (due to COVID-19),” says St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston.

The facility is at 423 Talbot St. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days.

“It is being operated safely by the Inn Out of the Cold (shelter) staff and volunteers,” Preston says.

Some food is being provided by Grace Cafe.

Officials say physical distancing will be enforced at the centre.