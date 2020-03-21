LONDON, ON -- Elgin County and St. Thomas have joined the growing list of municipalities declaring a State of Emergency.

The declaration was made Saturday at 11 a.m. in the following municipalities:

Elgin County

City of St. Thomas

Municipality of Bayham

Municipality of Central Elgin

Municipality of Dutton Dunwich

Township of Southwold

Township of Malahide

The declaration connects with the Government of Ontario's Declaration of Emergency, which was announced last Tuesday.

In order to help 'flatten the curve', declaring an emergency allows opportunities to protect individuals within those communities.

It also would enable municipalities to access provincial funding should it become available.

Earlier this week, similar declarations were made across the County Elgin, which included the Municipality of West Elgin and the Town of Aylmer.

Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid gatherings, practice social distancing, wash their hands for 15-20 seconds, self-monitor, and contact a health care professional if you have any symptoms.

On Friday, the City of London declared a State of Emergency.

London is continuing to function with minimal operations and essential services.

On Saturday in his daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he would not be declaring a State of Emergency for the country.