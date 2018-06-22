

CTV London





A 58-year-old man is facing charges after a rollover crash Thursday night in St.Thomas.

Police say the man lost control of his car on Centennial Avenue at the curve around 9 p.m.

The driver was travelling north on Centennial Avenue approaching the curve to South Edgeware Road when the car left the roadway and hit the gravel shoulder, police said.

They said the driver lost control of the car causing it to roll over and land on its roof. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

The man was charged with careless driving and driving while under suspension.