LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London golf courses remain closed due to provincial order, but a few rogue golfers have been spotted ignoring the rules.

Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday CTV News witnessed golfers playing a round at Fanshawe Golf Course which is not currently open.

Over the weekend reports came in of up to 20 players at a time on the course however CTV News only witnessed three on Sunday.

The course remains closed but there is no security on site to prevent members of the public from walking on.

Golf remains at hot button issue locally and across Ontario as many who play the sport argue courses should have been allowed to remain open during the latest stay-at-home order.

In Tillsonburg, Ont. one golf course has openly defied the Reopening Ontario Act and remained open, resulting in charges for the owners as well as some players.

According to police at least 10 golfers were ticketed Saturday at the Bridges at Tillsonburg golf course.