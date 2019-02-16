

CTV London





A city of London official has confirmed that Marcel Marcellin is no longer employed by city hall.

Patti McKague, director of Strategic Communications and Community Engagement for the city made the confirmation to CTV London on Saturday.

The former London police officer had previously worked as London mayor Matt Brown's chief of staff for a brief period in 2017.

He then moved on to director of organizational strategy and initiatives.

This comes as Marcellin is swept up in a pair of assault charges that go back to to the 1990s.

The charges have not been proven in a court of law.

Marcellin’s lawyer Joseph Markson has told CTV London that the allegations are untrue and motivated by an agenda.