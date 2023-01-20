Serious injuries following Tillsonburg crash
Two people were hurt in a head-on crash just north of Tillsonburg early this morning.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Keswick Road.
Throughout the investigation Highway 19 between Quarter Town Line and Ostrander Road was closed.
The highway reopened around 9 a.m.
There is no word on how the collision occurred, but debris and tire tracks are visible in the south-east corner of the intersection.
Correction
A previous version of this story stated that the crash was fatal. This has been updated to reflect that it is serious injuries.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
Public health officials are warning COVID-19 infections may increase in severity as the latest subvariant – known as XBB.1.5, or 'Kraken' – spreads into Canada.
Returning to school within 2 days of a concussion linked to faster recovery in kids: study
Returning to school within two days of a concussion can lead to faster recovery in youth and children, according to a new Canadian study.
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6 per cent of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of a homeless man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches
Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one
Economists don't believe the Bank of Canada is ready to hit the brakes on its interest rate-hiking cycle just yet, even as signs grow that inflation is easing and the economy is softening.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. house explosion that injured 4 now deemed 'criminal in nature'
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has determined an explosion at a Kitchener, Ont. townhouse Wednesday night, that left four people injured, was criminal in nature.
-
Neighbour runs into house to rescue child after Kitchener, Ont. explosion
Josh Barlow says he was able to get one child out of the home but when he tried to go back to help the other, smoke was too thick for him to navigate.
-
Man punches Uber driver in the face and threatens to kill him: Guelph police
A 26-year-old man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he punched an Uber driver in the face Thursday evening.
Windsor
-
Investigators called to structure fire on Erie Street
Erie Street was closed between Lillian Avenue and Elsmere Avenue due to a structure fire.
-
$16,000 in drugs seized in Chatham-Kent bust
Chatham-Kent police have seized about $16,000 in drugs after an investigation.
-
Unifor Local 444 welcomes over 500 workers from Windsor-Essex auto parts factory
Unifor Local 444 has announced over 500 workers at a Windsor-Essex auto parts factory are joining the union.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Armed and dangerous' duo on the loose: Rama police
Police are on the hunt for two suspects considered "armed and dangerous" and say there is a concern for public safety.
-
RVH's ER sees high patient volume, urges non-urgent patients to seek care at clinic
Officials with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre remind residents to take non-urgent health issues to a clinic rather than the emergency department, which is currently experiencing "higher than normal patient volumes."
-
Police investigate death of 37-year-old woman whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
Northern Ontario
-
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
Northern Ont. police say violent text extortion scheme circulating
A new extortion scheme circulating in northern Ontario involves violent texts including threatening messages containing images of dead bodies and body parts, police say.
-
This is how thieves stole a Toronto condo and sold it for $970,000
Moffy Yu, a former international student who now lives in China's Hubei province, said she never put her home in Toronto up for sale. Instead, she says, it was stolen.
Ottawa
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
Public health officials are warning COVID-19 infections may increase in severity as the latest subvariant – known as XBB.1.5, or 'Kraken' – spreads into Canada.
-
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
Toronto
-
4 teens arrested after allegedly stealing $1.2M in gold and silver
Four teens, some as young as 15, are facing charges after they allegedly stole $1.2 million worth of gold and silver from a precious metals store on Bloor Street at gunpoint, only to be apprehended while fleeing the scene.
-
This is how thieves stole a Toronto condo and sold it for $970,000
Moffy Yu, a former international student who now lives in China's Hubei province, said she never put her home in Toronto up for sale. Instead, she says, it was stolen.
-
Doug Ford insists 'no one gave anyone a heads-up' on plan to develop Ontario's Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford says he's 'confident' nobody within his government tipped off developers about plans to open up a portion of previously protected lands within Ontario's Greenbelt.
Montreal
-
Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches
Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
Public health officials are warning COVID-19 infections may increase in severity as the latest subvariant – known as XBB.1.5, or 'Kraken' – spreads into Canada.
Atlantic
-
Snow begins to fall in Nova Scotia, most schools in the province closed
The first significant snowfall of the season began early Friday morning in Nova Scotia.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
-
New Brunswickers now need to dial 10 digits to make local calls
People in New Brunswick now need to dial 10 digits -- the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number -- to make local phone calls.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
Public health officials are warning COVID-19 infections may increase in severity as the latest subvariant – known as XBB.1.5, or 'Kraken' – spreads into Canada.
-
Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
-
Light-based art festival to illuminate Exchange District storefronts, alleyways
A new festival is lighting up Winnipeg’s Exchange District during the dead of winter with luminous art.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
CPS allows officers to wear 'thin blue line' pins, which convey different message
Calgary police officials say pins, which are similar to a controversial patch that has racial undertones, will remain on uniforms because they have a different meaning to the service.
-
Bret Hart opening 'Hitman's Bar' in Calgary
Calgary will soon be home to a new bar owned by none other than Bret 'Hitman' Hart.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Noting severity of symptoms as 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant spreads, officials again urge booster shots
Public health officials are warning COVID-19 infections may increase in severity as the latest subvariant – known as XBB.1.5, or 'Kraken' – spreads into Canada.
-
Leon Draisaitl, Stuart Skinner named to NHL All-Star roster with Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid won’t be the only Edmonton Oiler heading to Florida for the NHL All-Star Weekend.
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Special gutted by fire, officials say residents safe and uninjured
Residents of a Vancouver Special that erupted in flames Friday morning are all safe, according to fire officials, who are now investigating the cause of the blaze.
-
B.C. health minister silent as muzzling criticism grows
More B.C. health-care workers have spoken up publicly and on background confirming CTV News reporting on allegations of repercussions for speaking up about patient care and workplace conditions, but the health minister has not answered questions on the matter.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. | Police to release their findings of Saanich, B.C., bank shootout where two suspects died
Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout last June in which two gunmen were killed outside a Victoria-area bank branch.