Road closures, potential traffic interruptions as convoy of about 200 vehicles travels through London, Ont.

The 'Freedom Convoy' of trucks passes through London, Ont. on Highway 401, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Jim Knight / CTV News) The 'Freedom Convoy' of trucks passes through London, Ont. on Highway 401, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver