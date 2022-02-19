Road closures, potential traffic interruptions as convoy of about 200 vehicles travels through London, Ont.
Police are warning of traffic interruptions as a convoy of about 200 vehicles rolls through London, Ont.
In a tweet issued Saturday afternoon London Police Service said it has been made aware of a convoy planned for the area and normal traffic may be impacted.
Police said the convoy is headed north on Wellington Road from the south end of the city.
Police have closed Commissioners Road to westbound traffic at Adelaide Street, as well eastbound traffic at Wellington Road. Baseline Road is also closed to eastbound traffic at Wellington Road.
Officers said they will ensure staff, emergency crews and the public will be able to access hospitals in case of appointments, work or an emergency.
The public is asked to avoid the area or find alternate routes.
Police confirmed last week they were aware of potential convoys planned for Saturday in the city. ‘Slow roll’ convoys in support of the so-called Freedom Convoy in Ottawa were also planned for Huron and Bruce counties.
Police have estimated there are about 200 vehicles involved in the convoy at this time. Vehicles are driving slowly and areas of the city may be impacted.
Officers said they will do what they can to minimize the impact on the travelling public.
Police will issue updates on its social media as they become available.
