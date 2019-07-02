

CTV London





The intersection of Richmond and York streets in downtown London is now closed in all directions for construction, leaving commuters to find alternate routes.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at King Street while northbound vehicles and bicycles are being detoured at Horton Street.

London Transit Commission bus routes 4, 6, 15/21 and 26 are also being detoured.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until Labour Day.

