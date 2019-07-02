Featured
Richmond and York intersection closure expected to cause headaches
The intersection of Richmond and York streets is closed for construction in London, Ont. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Brent Lale /CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 12:32PM EDT
The intersection of Richmond and York streets in downtown London is now closed in all directions for construction, leaving commuters to find alternate routes.
Southbound traffic is being detoured at King Street while northbound vehicles and bicycles are being detoured at Horton Street.
London Transit Commission bus routes 4, 6, 15/21 and 26 are also being detoured.
The intersection is expected to remain closed until Labour Day.
Brent Lale will have more on how businesses in the area are coping on the CTV News at 6.