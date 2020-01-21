LONDON, ONT -- Thousands of hopeful extras turned up at the Elgin Centre in St. Thomas on Tuesday morning, all looking for their chance to be a part of a series filming in the area.

The lineup wrapped around the entire interior of the mall.

A virus has decimated humankind leaving a few million people left without eyesight. That’s the premise behind the Jason Momoa-led Apple TVseries ‘See.’

Filming for the series in the St. Thomas area will begin in February and last for several months.

Only those 18 years of age and older are being considered for extras.

Those selected have to be okay with wearing prosthetics, wearing real fur, wool, leather and hemp, okay with touching and a "natural feel."

The 'go see' for those interested runs until 5 p.m. Tuesday in St. Thomas.

With files from CTV London's Amanda Taccone.