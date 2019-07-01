

CTV London





Traffic will no doubt be congested in the core Tuesday, as the intersection of York and Richmond will be shut down for construction.

It will be closed to motorists and cyclists in all directions.

Traffic heading south on Richmond Street will be detoured at King Street.

Traffic heading north on Richmond Street will be detoured at Horton Street.

If you are trying to catch a train, access to VIA Rail will be from the east on Wellington Street and from the north from Clarence Street via King Street.

LTC riders should be aware that routes 4, 6, 15/21 & 26 will be detoured.