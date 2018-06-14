

CTV London





A Perth County farmer has been fined a total of $2,260 over two animal cruelty offences.

The 47-year-old man’s farm was searched last November by Ontario SPCA officers, following a tip that cows on that property might not have been receiving proper care.

According to the OSPCA, investigators found that a cow had been lifted by the halter on her head, and was no longer eating or chewing her cud.

Other cows were seen to have open sores and lesions, and observed to have difficulty walking. Many of them, the OPSCA says, were too large for the stalls in which they were being kept.

The farmer pleaded guilty Tuesday to causing an animal to be in distress and failing to provide for the general welfare of cattle.