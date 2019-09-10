Kirel Racovitis says he's still shook up from an alleged road rage incident late Friday night in Brights Grove, Ont.

"I haven't been able to sleep," says the 46-year-old. "When I close my eyes I'm panicking, reliving the beating. Last night there was a car behind me and I wouldn't go home until there was no headlights behind me."

Racovitis claims he was driving home when he went around a vehicle that was going slowly.

He says the car followed him home, and after a verbal confrontation on his front lawn, the suspect started to get physical.

"He had me in choke hold. I took several kicks to the ribs and shoulder, and I have several cuts...During the confrontation, the man identified himself as an off-duty officer twice."

Racovitis says he was able to get a photo of the man's licence plate after the incident and called 911.

Const. Giovanni Sottosanti of the Sarnia Police Service spoke to the detectives on the case, and says no charges have been laid, but they are starting their probe.

"Sarnia police has begun an investigation into an alleged assault that took place September 6th at 11:30 p.m.," says Sottosanti.

"From the information we do know it was alleged that a retired officer from Sarnia Police Service may have been involved."

Racovitis says he wants the man to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

"I want to see justice," adds Racovitis. "He falsely identified himself as an officer of the law and there was road rage involved here. It's embarrassing to admit this, but unfortunately I was a victim."