Record number of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 228 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic 21 months ago.

Previously, the highest daily case count was 176 cases reported on April 14, at the peak of the third wave.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 16,490 cases and 257 related deaths (none new), with 15,090 cases resolved leaving 1,143 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 133.9, just below the pandemic record of 134.4 set in mid-April.

Just two weeks ago, the region was reporting fewer than 40 daily cases and had just 289 active cases.

The health unit also says it is significantly behind in case and contact tracing, with at least 300 people who have tested positive not yet being advised of their status.

With the growing number of cases and testing capacity also backlogged, the MLHU has released new guidance.

Anyone who tests positive is asked to self-isolate immediately without waiting to be contacted by public health and to tell all those who are part of their household to isolate as well.

The health unit also said, "anyone who develops respiratory symptoms is being advised to treat their illness as though it is COVID-19, even without a positive test result, to self-isolate immediately and advise members of their household to isolate as well."

Residents are also being asked to reduce indoor contact with others as much as possible.

“Since the Omicron variant was first identified in our community, we have seen the case counts climb at a rate we haven’t seen before. The virus spreads easily and very quickly,” said MLHU Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers in a statement.

“We’re asking everyone to take enhanced precautions when they would rather gather with friends and family, and we know that is not what people want to hear. But the situation is unfolding in an unprecedented way and we all need to act together to prevent further spread.”

Meanwhile the London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 13 patients with COVID-19, one fewer in 24 hours and 36 staff have tested positive. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting no change with three patients positive.

There are two active outbreaks in senior's facilities in the region: at the McCormick Home long-term care facility and at Chartwell London.

There are also 22 active outbreaks in London-area schools, and at one child care centre: YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School Before an After School child care centre

And Southwestern Public Health is reporting ongoing outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as 10 schools in the region.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 29 new, 328 active, 6,026 total, 5,588 resolved, 110 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 25 new, 192 active, 2,854 total, 2,634 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 28 new, 222 active, 3,810 total, 3,522 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 12 new, 88 active, 2,833 total, 2,675 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 36 new, 173 active, 4,739 total, 4,487 resolved, 79 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 4,383 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest case count since late April.