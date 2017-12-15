

CTV London





Some Londoners can’t wait to see rapid transit go ahead, while others hope it never does. These varied opinions are recurring themes at many public meeting on the topic hosted by the city.

Attendance has exceeded most expectations, with many people showing up to learn about the BRT for the first time.

There is a lot of information to take in -- more than 40 display boards spread around the room plus new maps to study in detailed design booklets, environmental and cultural impacts, as well as traffic impacts displayed on video monitors.

But as it stands right now, the project timeline will see the preliminary preferred design in front of city council for approval in March.

That’s too soon for some who are just getting acquainted with the process now.

Yesterday, the mayor told CTV News he sees no reason to push back the March date for council approval. Councillor Phil Squire disagrees.

“I don't think there is a need to rush it, whether we do it in May or we do it in March, I don't think it makes much difference at all,” said Squire.

Former city councillor Sandy Levin says the Shift London team has definitely learned from that experience -- with Londoners now becoming engaged in the project -- even if it’s late in the process.

“You can never under communicate a change like this, and probably phase one didn't do as good of a job. This is much better,” Levin said.

Squire says given the growing level of engagement -- council should provide more time for more input.

“I think we stop doing public consultation when we are satisfied that people are ready for us to make a decision and I'm not sure we are there yet,” Squire told CTV London.

A final pair of public information centres will be held on Jan. 24.