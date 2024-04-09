Rain for Tuesday, warmth continues mid week in the region

Clear and mild start to Tuesday with lots of sunshine to kick off the day.

The winds pick up mid-day with gusts in the afternoon up to 50 k m/h according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

“Increasing cloud cover Tuesday afternoon with the chance of a shower, can’t rule out a thunderstorm, although the coverage looks to be fairly sparse along the cold front,” said Atchison.

A daytime high of 22 C is well above normal for this time of year, holding onto the warmth for Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.

The normal for this time of year is around 11 C and the low is around 1 C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 70 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 22. Humidex 25.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers early this evening then 30 percent chance of showers late this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low plus 4.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday: Rain. High 14.

Friday: Showers. Windy. High 9.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.