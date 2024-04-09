Rain for Tuesday, warmth continues mid week in the region
Clear and mild start to Tuesday with lots of sunshine to kick off the day.
The winds pick up mid-day with gusts in the afternoon up to 50 k m/h according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
“Increasing cloud cover Tuesday afternoon with the chance of a shower, can’t rule out a thunderstorm, although the coverage looks to be fairly sparse along the cold front,” said Atchison.
A daytime high of 22 C is well above normal for this time of year, holding onto the warmth for Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.
The normal for this time of year is around 11 C and the low is around 1 C.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 70 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 22. Humidex 25.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers early this evening then 30 percent chance of showers late this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low plus 4.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
Thursday: Rain. High 14.
Friday: Showers. Windy. High 9.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Can't get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
With bird flu cases rising in border states, should Canadians be concerned about their food?
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Alberta distillery to stop making 4-litre vodka jugs after minister raises concern
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever
The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
13 times Trump's abortion position shifted over the last 25 years
Throughout his lengthy career in the public eye and politics going back 25 years, former U.S. president Donald Trump has found himself on every side of the contentious debate, at times shifting stances seemingly to match the politics of the voters he is trying win over.
From spectacular to spoof, eclipse memes take over the internet
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse was a moment of awe-inspiring beauty; for others, it was an opportunity to flex their meme-making muscles.
More than 200 women and several men accuse U.S. doctor in lawsuit of sexual abuse, unnecessary exams
More than 200 women and several men who have joined a consolidated lawsuit against Dr. Derrick Todd in Massachusetts' Suffolk Superior Court.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.