    • Rain for Tuesday, warmth continues mid week in the region

    julie atchison - april 2024
    Clear and mild start to Tuesday with lots of sunshine to kick off the day.

    The winds pick up mid-day with gusts in the afternoon up to 50 k m/h according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    “Increasing cloud cover Tuesday afternoon with the chance of a shower, can’t rule out a thunderstorm, although the coverage looks to be fairly sparse along the cold front,” said Atchison.

    A daytime high of 22 C is well above normal for this time of year, holding onto the warmth for Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.

    The normal for this time of year is around 11 C and the low is around 1 C.

     

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 70 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 22. Humidex 25.

    Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers early this evening then 30 percent chance of showers late this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low plus 4.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

    Thursday: Rain. High 14.

    Friday: Showers. Windy. High 9.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

